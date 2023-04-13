Jamuna Electronics' Mission Millionaire Eid promotion active at every plaza

On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr 2023, the country's best offer "Mission Millionaire" season-3 is running in all the plazas of Jamuna Electronics and Automobiles Limited, a concern of the Jamuna Group.

Customers who purchase Jamuna products at Jamuna Plaza or dealer points across the nation will receive guaranteed discounts, gold chains, refrigerators, TVs, air conditioners, and millions of taka as part of this campaign.

Marketing Director for Jamuna Electronics and Automobiles Salim Ullah Salim commented on the Mission Millionaire Eid campaign, "Jamuna Electronics is always concerned with the satisfaction of its customers. Throughout different festivals, when the costs of other goods, such as food products price rise, Jamuna Electronics gives enticing rewards in addition to cash discounts on its products. With this Desh Shera Deal, our valued customers can purchase the top product of their choice for a competitive price. A fantastic possibility to become a millionaire also exists.

So we declare, "You win if you purchase Jamuna products!"

The Brand Development of Jamuna Electronics and Automobiles AGM Ruhul K Sagor stated in a news statement, "Considering the importance of Jamuna Electronics daily product growth in these difficult times, this Mission Millionaire Eid campaign is to provide an opportunity to buy the highest quality electronics products at low prices! Customers can participate in this promotion by purchasing Jamuna items from any Jamuna Plaza and dealer location in Bangladesh, registering via the apps throughout Ramadan, and winning Eid prizes worth millions of taka with gold chains!

Guaranteed savings on the Jamuna refrigerator and LED TV of up to Tk6,000 and Tk10,350, respectively. To escape the heat in this summer, purchase a Jamuna Air Condition and you'll receive installation service with a maximum savings of up to Tk9,570. As a simple solution for your contemporary living, Jamuna Home-Appliances are currently 15% discount. Buyers should take note that this offer is valid at all Jamuna Electronics plazas and dealer locations.

Customers who purchase products from Jamuna will benefit from the simplest installment plan, cashback, guaranteed discount, and EMI at 0% interest for up to 12 months advantages. Moreover, Jamuna Electronics offers guaranteed savings on a number of products, including refrigerators, deep freezers, gas stoves, washers, LED TVs, air conditioners, microwaves, rice cookers, and blenders. They also sell motorcycles.

