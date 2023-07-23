Special discount for EBL cardholders on SriLankan Holidays' packages

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and SriLankan Holidays are teaming up to bring discount offers for EBL cardholders.

Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL and Md Yousuf Shohel, general manager of Saimon Holidays, Bangladesh franchise of SriLankan Holidays signed the agreement.

The agreement provides for special discounts for EBL cardholders on holiday packages offered by SriLankan Holidays.

Md Bin Mazid Khan, head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL and Mohd Sabrul Haq Zaigirdar, business development manager of Saimon Holidays were also present.