None will be spared for illegally storing paddy beyond capacity: Food minister to corporate groups

Bazaar

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 05:53 pm

Related News

None will be spared for illegally storing paddy beyond capacity: Food minister to corporate groups

He also told the big companies to refrain from competing in paddy purchase

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 05:53 pm
Workers scattering harvested paddy to dry on a field: Mumit M/TBS
Workers scattering harvested paddy to dry on a field: Mumit M/TBS

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has warned corporate groups not to stock paddy beyond their storage capacity.

"No one will be spared if they are found to be storing [paddy] beyond their capacity," the minister told officials of six corporate groups in a meeting in his office at the secretariat today (22 January). 

He also told the big companies to refrain from competing in paddy purchase.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I had a meeting with the millers and they said that the corporate groups are competing among themselves in buying and stocking paddy. There was no need for a meeting if the corporate groups did not trade in coarse rice.

"The millers point the finger at you. The media also blames you. We want to know the real picture," the minister told the corporate officials.

Sadhan Chandra said corporate organisations sell products after adding the VAT. As a result, consumers are forced to buy paddy from them at a higher price. This ultimately results in others selling the product at a higher price too.

"This is ominous for the market," said the minister.

He said that rice is available in the market under different brand names, on which the maximum retail price is written.

"We want the millgate price of paddy to be written on the packets as well. Retailers cannot raise prices suddenly or unreasonably if millgate prices are written on sacks," he said.

Also speaking on the occasion, Food Secretary Ismail Hossain said regular monitoring is being carried out to see if anyone is competing in buying paddy or rice in the market or are illegally stockpiling.

"If someone tries to store beyond the capacity, we will review their storage capacity if necessary," he said.

Representatives of City Group, Square, Pran RFL, Meghna Group, ACI and Akiz Essential participated in the meeting.

They agreed to write the millgate price on the sack. The institutions presented their capacity and buying and selling figures and assured full cooperation.

Bangladesh / Top News

rice / Corporate / market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tommy Mäkinen and the Evolution VI combination led to many title wins for Mitsubishi which later led to the brand building a limited Tommy Mäkinen Edition Evo VI to pay homage to the driver. Photo: Collected

A rally icon and a street legend: The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

5h | Wheels
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is a vast exercise in decadence. Photo: Bloomberg

You're all paying attention to the wrong Davos

9h | Panorama
Print-on-demand is increasing “self-publishing” at the individual level, with the opportunity to print small volumes of books at relatively low cost. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Print-on-demand: The future of publishing in Bangladesh?

11h | Panorama
While Khadi boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, its appeal is amplified by its minimal eco-impact. Photo: Courtesy

‘Freedom fabric’ Khadi: Past Perfect. How will the future look?

18h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

1h | Videos
Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

4h | Videos
After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

6h | Videos
Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

5h | Videos