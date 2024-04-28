Bro, you've got an email

Emails allow people to respond conveniently and provide a written conversation record.Photo: TBS

"Bhai, ekta mail disi, ektu deikhen (Bro, I sent you an email; please take a look)." Does this sound familiar?

Or this - "Apni email disen, amake bolben na? (Why didn't you call me after emailing?)"

In Bangladesh, it is part of the corporate culture for colleagues to make a phone call to notify the recipient before sending an email. Some even call twice - once before sending the email and once after sending it - to ensure that the recipient has received it.

Many of us believe this practice demonstrates respect for the recipient's time and ensures that important emails are not missed or overlooked.

While some individuals may find value in following up on an email with a phone call, it's crucial to recognise that this practice does not align with established corporate etiquette. Relying on immediate calls to follow up on emails may be inappropriate or counterproductive in a professional setting.

Email has become the go-to method of communication in the corporate world due to its efficiency and convenience. It enables individuals to convey information concisely and provides a written record that can be referred to later. Adding a phone call as a follow-up may be unnecessary. It can disrupt the streamlined nature of email communication, potentially causing confusion instead of clarity.

In the modern world of work, professionals have hectic schedules that are often fully packed. This makes unexpected phone calls a nuisance that can disrupt workflows and hamper productivity. However, emails offer an alternative that allows individuals to receive and process information at a time that suits them, promoting a more organised and efficient work environment.

It's essential to remember that reaching out to someone by phone can sometimes be seen as pushy or unwelcome. Most professionals have preferred communication methods, and insisting on a phone call can be overly aggressive. In business, respecting people's communication preferences is crucial to maintaining positive relationships. Going against these norms can hurt professional connections.

It's also important to note that not everyone may be comfortable or available for unplanned phone conversations. For example, introverted individuals might prefer email's controlled and thoughtful environment. Pushing for a follow-up call may cause discomfort and even make colleagues who prefer written communication feel excluded.

Moreover, contacting someone through a phone call may give the impression that the matter is urgent or that you are impatient, even if it is not a high-priority issue. Giving your colleagues enough time to respond to emails at their own pace, according to their schedule and workload, is essential instead of adding pressure with more communication channels.

The appropriate waiting time can differ depending on the circumstances and the recipient. However, as a general guideline, it's recommended that you wait at least 3-5 business days before sending a follow-up email. It's crucial to remember that people are generally busy and may have yet to have an opportunity to read or respond to your email.

It's not uncommon to send an email to a colleague and not receive a response. In such cases, it can be tempting to follow up with a phone call to ensure that your message has been received, read, and understood. However, being mindful of the circumstances surrounding your follow-up call is essential.

Before making the call, ask yourself if it's absolutely necessary. Consider the urgency of the matter at hand and your colleague's workload. If your email wasn't urgent and your colleague is busy, waiting a bit longer for a response may be more appropriate.

If you decide to make the call, ensure you respect your colleague's time and communication preferences. Some people don't like to be interrupted by phone calls and prefer to communicate via email, while others may be more receptive to a phone call. If you know your colleague well, you may already understand their communication preferences. If not, asking them how they prefer to be contacted is perfectly fine.

Emails are usually more efficient than phone calls. Emails allow people to respond conveniently and provide a written conversation record. Therefore, using phone calls sparingly and only when necessary is crucial.

As professionals, we must balance effectively following up and promoting a respectful and organised work environment. This approach can help us build better relationships with our colleagues and ensure everyone is on the same page.

Shafiq R Bhuiyan is a Vice President of Communication and CSR at BRAC Bank PLC.

