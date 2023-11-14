AL front organisations start selling vegetables at 'fair prices' by sourcing directly from farmers

Three front organisations of the ruling Awami League - Jubo League, Sechchasebak League and Chhatra League today started selling vegetables in the capital sourced directly from farmers following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directives.

The opening ceremony of the vegetable sales programme was held in the Mirpur area on Tuesday (14 November).

Bangladesh Awami Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash presided over the event.

Jubo League General Secretary Md Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Awami Sechchasebak League President Gazi Mejbaul Hossain Sacchu, General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu, Bangladesh Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan were also present at the event.

Price of vegetables sold under the programme: Tk27 for a cauliflower, Tk35 for a cabbage, Tk27 for a gourd.

The vegetables will be sourced directly from farmers. Photo: TBS

A bundle of spinach will be sold at Tk8.

Per kilogramme of beans will be sold at Tk34, green chillies at Tk77, papaya at Tk20, radish at Tk26 and eggplants at Tk30.

When pointed out that cauliflower was being sold at Tk25, beans at Tk45 and gourd at Tk30 in the kitchen market adjacent to the event spot, Jubo League General Secretary Md Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil announced that the cauliflower bought at Tk27 will be sold at Tk20.

Vegetables will be sold from 6 mini trucks on the first day - 2 operated by the Chhatra League, 2 by the Sechchasebak League and 2 by the Jubo League.

The vegetables were bought from farmers in Savar and will be sold at a fair price - taking in only the cost of the purchase cost of transportation.

The top leadership of the three Awami League font organisations have instructed the leaders and activists across the country to buy vegetables directly from the farmers and sell them at a fair price.

Speaking at the event, ​Awami Jubo League General Secretary Md Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil said the purpose of business is to make profits, but not by oppressing people.

"The prime minister has realised the matter and directed our three trusted organisations. We will sell goods at the price we bought it at," he added.

"We want to request all the leaders and activists to buy vegetables directly from the farmers at a fair price and sell them to the common people at that price. We stand by the farmers," Nikhil said.

Photo: TBS

He said some businessmen affiliated with BNP are creating an artificial crisis in the market.

"There are many businessmen who support BNP-Jamaat who are creating an artificial crisis in the market. They try to spoil the image of the government. They hiked potato prices, they hiked egg prices," he added.

"This is a sad thing. Businessmen are doing this by forming a syndicate to spoil the image of the government," Nikhil said.

He further said: "There is a vested quarter working against the country that does not love the country, does not love the people of the country. They did not want independence in 1971. They are murderers. The leader of that group is Tarique Rahman. He is always scheming to spoil the image of the government."