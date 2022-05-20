Southeast Bank signs MoU with Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh

Banking

TBS Report
20 May, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 08:52 pm

Related News

Southeast Bank signs MoU with Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 May, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2022, 08:52 pm

Southeast Bank Limited has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB).

Southeast Bank Managing Director M Kamal Hossain and HAAB President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at HAAB's office in the capital, reads a press release.

Under this MoU, Southeast Bank Limited will provide attractive services and special facilities for depositing Hajj related fees and expenses to the honorable members of Hajj agencies through banking channels.

Southeast Bank Limited will ensure services to the members of 'HAAB' by issuing prepaid Hajj Card and Dual Currency Debit/Credit (VISA and Master Card) without any charge. 

In addition, the bank will assist Hajj agencies in opening an account with any bank in Saudi Arabia and assist transmitting house rent and other permitted expenses through that account. 

Furthermore, HAAB members can deposit cash and checks for online clearing at any branch of the bank without any charge.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors of the bank, Executives of Head Office, Head of Branches from different branches and senior officials of 'HAAB' were also present on the occasion.

Southeast Bank Limited / The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad (Mejbah) Mejbahuddin, Former Senior Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh. TBS Sketch

‘No project is being delayed too long at the moment’

6h | Panorama
Dr Shamsul Hoque, Professor, Civil Engineering, BUET. TBS Sketch

‘Planning commission only in the name, there are no planners’ 

6h | Panorama
Masrur Reaz. TBS Sketch

‘To ensure accountability, contract financing should be based on ‘performance based payments’

7h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Project delays and escalating costs are driven by frequent revisions and lack of good governance

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

8h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

11h | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

12h | Videos
Putin's strategies to face Nato

Putin's strategies to face Nato

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

6
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally