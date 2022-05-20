Southeast Bank signs MoU with Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh

Southeast Bank Limited has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB).

Southeast Bank Managing Director M Kamal Hossain and HAAB President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at HAAB's office in the capital, reads a press release.

Under this MoU, Southeast Bank Limited will provide attractive services and special facilities for depositing Hajj related fees and expenses to the honorable members of Hajj agencies through banking channels.

Southeast Bank Limited will ensure services to the members of 'HAAB' by issuing prepaid Hajj Card and Dual Currency Debit/Credit (VISA and Master Card) without any charge.

In addition, the bank will assist Hajj agencies in opening an account with any bank in Saudi Arabia and assist transmitting house rent and other permitted expenses through that account.

Furthermore, HAAB members can deposit cash and checks for online clearing at any branch of the bank without any charge.

Among others, Deputy Managing Directors of the bank, Executives of Head Office, Head of Branches from different branches and senior officials of 'HAAB' were also present on the occasion.