The Dhaka University Entrepreneurship Development Club (DUEDC) proudly announces the launch of Trust Bank Presents Creaventure 3.0: National Idea Pitching Competition in association with Southeast Bank, an innovative platform focused on generating exclusive startup ideas designed to ignite entrepreneurial spirit and foster innovation among students through an exciting pitching competition.

DUEDC is a student-run organization dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation among students at Dhaka University which aims to inspire, educate, and support the next generation of entrepreneurs as they pursue their dreams of building successful businesses and making a positive impact on society, reads a press release.

Following the successful completion of its previous two seasons, Creaventure 3.0 marks a significant milestone in DUEDC's mission to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs. The previous seasons of Creaventure were tremendously impactful to the budding entrepreneurs with support from renowned institutions as well as prominent faces of the corporate sector of Bangladesh. With a focus on providing students with opportunities to turn their creative ideas into viable businesses, this year's event promises to be bigger and more impactful than ever before.

Scheduled to take place from 29 March to 7 May, Trust Bank Presents Creaventure 3.0: National Idea Pitching Competition in Association with Southeast Bank will feature a series of training and networking sessions aimed at equipping participants with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to succeed in the dynamic world of entrepreneurship. Followed by the sessions, there will be an idea pitching competition consisting of two rounds along with two different Bootcamps for the top 20 and the top 10 teams respectively. The Grand Finale of Creaventure 3.0 is estimated to be held on 11th May. College students and HSC candidates as well as Undergraduate and Master's students are eligible to take part in Creaventure 3.0.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Creaventure 3.0," said Dr. Rafiuddin Ahmed, Professor of the Department of Marketing and Moderator of DUEDC. "This event embodies our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship on campus. We believe that by providing students with the tools and support they need to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, we can drive positive change and create a brighter future for our community and beyond."

Creaventure 3.0 will enable the participants to showcase their unique business ideas and win a total amount of BDT 50,000 as well as valuable prizes, thus paving the path for new concepts to be introduced in the field of entrepreneurship in Bangladesh. The champion team will receive a cash prize of BDT 25,000, while the 1st and 2nd Runners-up will receive BDT 15,000 and 10,000 respectively. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to connect with experienced mentors, investors, and industry experts who can provide guidance and support as they embark on their entrepreneurial journey. The registration for Trust Bank Presents Creaventure 3.0: National Idea Pitching Competition in Association with Southeast Bank is live now.

"We encourage all students who are passionate about entrepreneurship and innovation to join us for Creaventure 3.0," said Ferdous Rahman Razon, President of DUEDC. "This is a unique opportunity to learn, network, and collaborate with like-minded individuals who share your vision for a better tomorrow. Together, we can unleash the full potential of our creativity and drive positive change in the world."