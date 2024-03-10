Southeast Bank signs agreement with Wells Fargo Bank

Southeast Bank PLC recently signed a SWIFT Trade Loan Terms & Conditions Agreement with Wells Fargo Bank NA at its head office.

Under this agreement, Wells Fargo Bank NA will provide trade loan to Southeast Bank PLC for its offshore banking operation, reads a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC and Vivek Sharma, senior vice president, sector lead - Financial Institutions Group, APAC & Corporate Trade Sales – Singapore exchanged the documents on behalf of their respective institutions.

Deputy managing directors Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury along with other senior officials of Southeast Bank PLC and Wells Fargo Bank NA were also present on the occasion.