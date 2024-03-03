Southeast Bank signs Master Loan Agreement with ABC International Bank, Bahrain

Southeast Bank PLC signed a Master Loan Agreement with ABC International Bank PLC at its Head Office.

Under this agreement, ABC International Bank PLC will provide trade loan to Southeast Bank PLC for its Offshore Banking Operation, reads a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank PLC and Fawaz Hameed, senior relationship manager, Financial Institutions Group–London exchanged the documents on behalf of their respective institutions.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Masum Uddin Khan and Abidur Rahman Chowdhury along with other senior officials of Southeast Bank PLC and ABC International Bank PLC were also present on the occasion.