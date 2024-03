Southeast Bank PLC holds customer meet programme on Thursday at a hotel in Dhaka.

Dr Mufti Maulana Muhammad Kafiluddin Sarkar Salehi, chairman of Southeast Bank Shariah Supervisory Committee and governor of Islami Foundation, was present as the chief guest at the programme, reads a press release.

Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, managing director of Southeast Bank presided over the event.

Customers of Southeast Bank participated in the programme.