SBAC Bank donates blankets to PM’s relief fund

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited (SBAC) has donated blankets to the Prime Minister's relief fund.

The blankets were donated for the poor and distressed people under its corporate social responsibility (CSR), reads a press release.

The handover ceremony was held at the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday with the premier attending the occasion virtually from Ganabhaban.

Chairman of South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited (SBAC), Abdul Kadir Molla, handed over a sample of blankets to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus.

Director of SBAC, AZM Shofiuddin Shamim and Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks, Nazrul Islam Majumder, were also present on the occasion.