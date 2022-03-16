Premier Bank inaugurates 5 new agent outlets

Banking

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 05:35 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Premier Bank Limited has launched five new agent outlets with the promise of service first and financial inclusion for the marginalised people of Bangladesh.

Muhammed Ali, advisor of the bank, inaugurated the outlets as chief guest through a virtual platform, said a press release.

The new outlets are: Khamarpara Agent Outlet under Rangpur Branch, Mulaid MC Agent Outlet under Mauna Branch, Kalir Bazar Agent Outlet under Mymensingh Branch, Bagar Bazar Agent Outlet under Bhaluka Branch, and Jajjar Bazar Agent under Board Bazar Branch.

The programme was presided over by M Reazul Karim, managing director and CEO of the bank.

Among others, DMD and Head of GSD Syed Nowsher Ali, DMD and Chief Business Officer Kazi Ahsan Khalil, and EVP and Head of Agent Banking Division Md Ahsan Ul Alam were also present at the programme along with other senior officials.

Agents of the outlets, respective branch heads and local dignitaries also attended the event virtually.

EVP and Head of Brand Md Tareq Uddin conducted the session from the bank's head office, and Imtiaz Uddin, head of SME, joined the inaugural function virtually from Khamarpara Agent Outlet, Rangpur.

