The coastal district Bagerhat has suffered extensive damage due to the rampage of Cyclone Remal. In the upazilas of Mongla, Rampal, Sharankhola, Morelganj, and Bagerhat sadar, about 3,500 shrimp farms and fish ponds have been washed away. According to the district fisheries office, this has caused a loss of Tk73 crore.