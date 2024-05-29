Bangladesh a role model in establishing global peace: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

29 May, 2024, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 01:19 pm

Bangladesh a role model in establishing global peace: PM Hasina

She said as many as 6,092 Bangladeshi peacekeepers including 493 women have been working with good reputation in 13 places of the UN peacekeeping missions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (29 May) said Bangladesh has become a role model in establishing global peace, reiterating her call to stop ongoing wars solving all problems through dialogue and channelised the money used in arms races for welfare of mankind.

"Bangladesh is a dependable name in the efforts of protecting peace and safety alongside establishing global peace. We are acknowledged by all and have become a role model on the global stage," she said.

The premier made the remarks while addressing an event marking the International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2024 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

She said as many as 6,092 Bangladeshi peacekeepers including 493 women have been working with good reputation in 13 places of the UN peacekeeping missions.

"They [Bangladeshi peacekeepers] have been working with fame and glory," she added.

The prime minister said the heads of the state and government where the Bangladeshi peacekeepers are now working have highly praised them.

"I feel really proud hearing the appreciation," she continued.

