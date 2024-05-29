Govt. may halve source tax on 28 essentials, will the price decrease?

Videos

29 May, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 02:47 pm

Govt. may halve source tax on 28 essentials, will the price decrease?

29 May, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 02:47 pm

In a belated yet welcome move, the government is set to halve the source tax to 1% on the supply of 28 essential commodities and food grains. They mentioned that supply of rice, wheat, potato, onion, garlic, peas, chickpeas, lentils, ginger, turmeric, dry chilli, pulses, maize, flour, whole flour, salt, edible oil, sugar, black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, dates, bay leaves, jute, cotton, yarn and all types of fruits will be subject to deduct a 1% tax at source instead of the current 2%.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Today

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

2h | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

2h | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

6h | Panorama
According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

22h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Govt. may halve source tax on 28 essentials, will the price decrease?

Govt. may halve source tax on 28 essentials, will the price decrease?

49m | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Crores of damage in Satkhira range of Sundarbans

Cyclone Remal: Crores of damage in Satkhira range of Sundarbans

2h | Videos
Livelihood of thousands of goldsmiths in one lane

Livelihood of thousands of goldsmiths in one lane

4h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Fishes worth over Tk73 crore washed away in Bagerhat

Cyclone Remal: Fishes worth over Tk73 crore washed away in Bagerhat

5h | Videos