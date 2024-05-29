Govt. may halve source tax on 28 essentials, will the price decrease?

In a belated yet welcome move, the government is set to halve the source tax to 1% on the supply of 28 essential commodities and food grains. They mentioned that supply of rice, wheat, potato, onion, garlic, peas, chickpeas, lentils, ginger, turmeric, dry chilli, pulses, maize, flour, whole flour, salt, edible oil, sugar, black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, dates, bay leaves, jute, cotton, yarn and all types of fruits will be subject to deduct a 1% tax at source instead of the current 2%.