IFIC Bank partners with National Exchange Company

Banking

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 04:14 pm

Related News

IFIC Bank partners with National Exchange Company

TBS Report
07 November, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 04:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank Limited and National Exchange Company (SRL), one of the leading organisations in international money transfer and payment services, have signed an agreement on a remittance payout service through IFIC Bank.

Shah A Sarwar, MD and CEO of IFIC Bank Limited, Mohammed Idrish Farazy, chairman, National Exchange Company and Dr Anower Fazay Emon, director of National Exchange Company and Chairman, Farazy Hospital Ltd spoke on the event of signing ceremony held at IFIC Tower on 6 November.

At the start of the programme, Deputy Managing Director and Head of International Division Syed Mansur Mustafa of IFIC Bank greeted the Chairman of National Exchange Company with flowers. Deputy managing directors of the IFIC Bank Ltd attended the ceremony along with other senior officials from both organisations.

This partnership allows expatriate Bangladeshi to send money to their families and friends enabling quick cash payout on inbound money transfers through all IFIC Bank business outlets around the country.

IFIC Bank / National Exchange Company S.R.L / remittance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

4h | Brands
Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

5h | Brands
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

18h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

19h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

21h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation