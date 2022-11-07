IFIC Bank partners with National Exchange Company

Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank Limited and National Exchange Company (SRL), one of the leading organisations in international money transfer and payment services, have signed an agreement on a remittance payout service through IFIC Bank.

Shah A Sarwar, MD and CEO of IFIC Bank Limited, Mohammed Idrish Farazy, chairman, National Exchange Company and Dr Anower Fazay Emon, director of National Exchange Company and Chairman, Farazy Hospital Ltd spoke on the event of signing ceremony held at IFIC Tower on 6 November.

At the start of the programme, Deputy Managing Director and Head of International Division Syed Mansur Mustafa of IFIC Bank greeted the Chairman of National Exchange Company with flowers. Deputy managing directors of the IFIC Bank Ltd attended the ceremony along with other senior officials from both organisations.

This partnership allows expatriate Bangladeshi to send money to their families and friends enabling quick cash payout on inbound money transfers through all IFIC Bank business outlets around the country.