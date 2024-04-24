JS body for providing Smart Cards to remitters, their families

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Finance today recommended providing Smart Cards to remitters and their families so that they can avail various facilities.

Such facilities include getting treatment facilities at all levels of government hospitals by the fathers, mothers, wives and children of the remitters on priority basis as well as getting special priority from the law enforcement agencies for their protection.

Besides, the committee also suggested for providing smooth immigration facilities to the remitters at the airport alongside customs clearance facilities, said a press release.

The discussions were held at the 2nd meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Finance held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban today (24 April) with the committee chairman AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Committee members including State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan, MA Mannan, AK Abdul Momen, Ahmed Firoz Kabir, AKM Selim Osman and Runu Reza attended the meeting among others.

The meeting was also discussed about the use of smart apps for boosting inward remittance flow, taking necessary initiatives for providing national identity cards, birth registration certificates to the expatriates so that they could send remittances without any hassle, and to conduct the concerned operations in a transparent platform to infuse dynamism into the operations of the concerned ministries.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, secretaries and senior officials concerned attended the meeting.