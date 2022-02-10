HSBC Bangladesh sets host-to-host integration solution for M&J group

Banking

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 09:15 am

HSBC Bangladesh has established a Host-to-Host Integration (H2H) solution for M&J Group, one of the largest Readymade Garments Manufacturers in the country.  

The digital service will enable M&J Group to process a variety of local payments directly from their ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system, said a press release. 

Inauguration of the virtual event was attended by M&J Group Managing Director Salahuddin Ahmed, HSBC Bangladesh Country Head of Wholesale Banking Kevin Green and seniors from both the organisations.

"Our company continuously welcomes value addition for the betterment of the business so that we can pass on the benefits to the society. HSBC's paperless solution will help M&J Group significantly to full fill our objective," M&J Group Managing Director Salahuddin Ahmed said.

He also appreciated the bank's support and smooth implementation within the planned turnaround time.

"Customers' expectations and technology capability are evolving at speed, so we work in agile, customer-focused, cross-functional teams to test, learn and launch new products and features at a faster pace. At HSBC, we are digitising at scale across our international network - using technology to create excellent customer experiences, to make HSBC more efficient, and to open up new growth opportunities. With our innovative financial solutions, I am sure that M&J's H2H connectivity will ensure a seamless end to end flow in their working capital management," said HSBC Bangladesh Country Head of Wholesale Banking Kevin Green

Commenting on the integration, Riaz A Choudhury, the head of corporates, HSBC Bangladesh said: "With our core focus on bringing client-centric solutions, we're putting the power of our international universal bank in every customer's pocket, with faster, easier and more secure digital banking. We look forward to continue creating opportunities for our clients and their businesses. "  

