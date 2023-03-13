HSBC Bangladesh launches new sub-branch in Tejgaon

HSBC Bangladesh recently launched a new sub-branch located at Level 4, Shanta Western Tower, 186 Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Road in the capital's Tejgaon I/A.

The sub-branch, which will operate under the Gulshan branch, is equipped to cater to both retail and corporate customers, reads a press release.

This new addition reflects HSBC's unwavering commitment to enhance customers' banking experiences in a fast-changing environment.

The sub-branch was inaugurated with the presence of Surendra Rosha, co-chief executive officer of HSBC Asia Pacific; Zaved Akhtar, CEO of Unilever Bangladesh; Md Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO of HSBC Bangladesh; Tanmi Haque, head of Wealth & Personal Banking (Retail Banking) of HSBC Bangladesh along with other distinguished clients.

Zaved Akhtar became the first ever customer to execute a transaction in this branch by submitting a cheque.

Speaking about this new addition, Tanmi Haque said, "The opening of this sub-branch is part of HSBC's commitment to providing bespoke banking experience that is seamless, convenient and accessible – for both retail and corporate customers.

"As the country continues to develop and expand, HSBC remains committed to being an integral part of its growth story and helping customers achieve their financial goals."

Customers from the Gulshan branch can also use this branch for student file-related queries. Apart from that, this sub-branch at Tejgaon will offer a range of services to its customers including cash deposit and withdrawal as well as cheque deposit in local currency.