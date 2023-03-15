HSBC recognised as 'Market Leader' in Bangladesh by Euromoney

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) has been voted 'Market Leader' in Bangladesh, in the Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2023, one of the most authoritative and comprehensive rankings available in the financial services.

The survey also announced HSBC's global leadership in trade finance and top regional positions across Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America and Middle East, reads a press release.

Commenting on the recognition, Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer of HSBC Bangladesh, said, "This Euromoney award is a testament to our customers' confidence in us and our ability to provide them with appropriate solutions.

"We aspire to continue to be the leading trade bank and meet the expectations of our customers for their evolving needs and connect them to a world of opportunities."

HSBC's dedicated coverage, customer centricity, unparalleled network and experiences puts it in the best position to bring innovative products and solutions for its clients through a mix of traditional and structured solutions.

The bank's digital capabilities in using cutting edge technologies like blockchain, e-presentation platform for invoice finance etc. continuously make international trade faster, safer and simpler every day.

Euromoney Trade Finance Survey findings are based on a poll conducted among the businesses engaged in international trade, asking them to rank the top providers of trade finance.