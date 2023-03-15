HSBC recognised as 'Market Leader' in Bangladesh by Euromoney

Corporates

Press Release
15 March, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 09:04 pm

Related News

HSBC recognised as 'Market Leader' in Bangladesh by Euromoney

Press Release
15 March, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 09:04 pm
HSBC recognised as &#039;Market Leader&#039; in Bangladesh by Euromoney

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) has been voted 'Market Leader' in Bangladesh, in the Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2023, one of the most authoritative and comprehensive rankings available in the financial services. 

The survey also announced HSBC's global leadership in trade finance and top regional positions across Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America and Middle East, reads a press release. 

Commenting on the recognition, Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer of HSBC Bangladesh, said, "This Euromoney award is a testament to our customers' confidence in us and our ability to provide them with appropriate solutions. 

"We aspire to continue to be the leading trade bank and meet the expectations of our customers for their evolving needs and connect them to a world of opportunities."

HSBC's dedicated coverage, customer centricity, unparalleled network and experiences puts it in the best position to bring innovative products and solutions for its clients through a mix of traditional and structured solutions. 

The bank's digital capabilities in using cutting edge technologies like blockchain, e-presentation platform for invoice finance etc. continuously make international trade faster, safer and simpler every day.

Euromoney Trade Finance Survey findings are based on a poll conducted among the businesses engaged in international trade, asking them to rank the top providers of trade finance.

HSBC Bank / HSBC Bangladesh / Euromoney

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Founded on approximately 10 katha of land on the banks of the Dhanu River, there are 65 arots in Balikhola where hundreds of fishermen with dozens of trawlers come to sell their fish. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside the morning rush in Balikhola, the 150-year-old market for freshwater fish

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

12h | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

12h | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

4h | TBS Entertainment
Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

2h | TBS World
Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

3h | TBS World
Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 