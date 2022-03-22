EBL launches dual currency debit cards with Mastercard

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), in association with Mastercard, has launched two dual currency debit cards - "World" and "Titanium".

Cardholders can now endorse their passports under the travel quota and make international transactions with these debit cards anywhere, any time, said a press release.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director, Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of Digital Financial Services of EBL, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh, along with other senior officials from both organisations, were present at the ceremony.