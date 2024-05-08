EBL Connect wins Digital CX award

Md Jabedul Alam, Head of Transaction Banking, EBL is seen with the ‘Outstanding Digital CX – Cash Management Platform 2024’ award by The Digital Banker at a ceremony held in Singapore recently. Photo: Courtesy

EBL Connect, corporate online banking platform of Eastern Bank PLC.(EBL) has been honoured with the 'Outstanding Digital CX – Cash Management Platform 2024' award by The Digital Banker.

This year, with over 817 entries, EBL has stood out in fulfilling the stringent criteria set by The Digital Banker's judging panel, comprised of industry experts from world renowned organisations.

"This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to providing an exceptional online banking experience to our customers. This award further solidifies our position as a leader in digital innovation within the financial services industry," said Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director, EBL.

According to the latest statistics from Bangladesh Bank, EBL Connect now facilitates over 30 per cent of the total volume of internet banking transactions in Bangladesh.

The Digital Banker is a globally respected entity in financial services news, business intelligence, research, and awards. They organise the prestigious Digital CX Awards, the world's only program dedicated to recognizing pioneering innovation in Digital Customer Experience across the financial services sector.