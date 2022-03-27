Community Bank holds 29th Board Meeting

Banking

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 06:52 pm

The 29th Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited was held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday. 

The meeting was chaired by the bank's Chairman and Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed, reads a press release. 

During the meeting the board approved the Audited Financial Statements 2021 of the bank. 

Also, important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.

Among the board members, Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, Additional IG (Administration & Inspection) Bangladesh Police; Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, Additional IG & Principal at Bangladesh Police Academy; Shoeb Reaz Alam, Additional DIG (Development-Revenue-1) at Bangladesh Police; Ferdoush Ali Chowdhury, Superintendent of Police (Rangpur). 

Also, Independent Directors Masud Khan, Kazi Masihur Rahman, Abdullah Al Mahmud, and Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury were present in the meeting. 

