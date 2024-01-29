Community Bank holds its 49th board meeting

Corporates

Press Release
29 January, 2024, 06:10 pm
29 January, 2024

Community Bank Bangladesh PLC held its 49th board meeting at the Police Headquarters on Monday (29 January). 

The meeting was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC, reads a press release.

During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda on policy matters of the bank, the release added.

Md Kamrul Ahsan, Additional IG, Admin, Bangladesh Police; M Khurshid Hossain, Director General, Rapid Action Battalion; Monirul Islam, Additional IG, Special Branch, Bangladesh Police; Mazharul Islam, Additional IG, Bangladesh Police; Atiqul Islam, Additional IG, Crime & Operations, Bangladesh Police; Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, Additional IG, Finance, Bangladesh Police; Mahabubor Rahman, Additional IG, Industrial Police, Bangladesh Police; Habibur Rahman, Additional IG & Commissioner, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Bangladesh Police; Md Aminul Islam, DIG, Admin, Bangladesh Police; Quazi Zia Uddin, DIG, HRM, Bangladesh Police; Muntashirul Islam, Additional DIG, Police Welfare Trust, Police Headquarters, Bangladesh Police; Sufian Ahmed, Additional DIG and Director, Academic, Police Staff College, Bangladesh Police; BMForman Ali, Inspector, Bangladesh Police and President, Bangladesh Police Association; Masud Khan, Independent Director; Kazi Masihur Rahman, Independent Director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh PLC were present in the meeting.

Community Bank

