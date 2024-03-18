Community Bank organises Children's Art Competition to commemorate National Children's Day

Photo: Courtesy

To commemorate the 104th Birthday of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and to celebrate National Children's Day, Community Bank Bangladesh PLC. organized an art competition for children on Sunday, 17 March 2024.

The event, held at the bank's head office, featured an art competition for children in three age-based categories. The event also included a screening of the animated film Mujib Bhai, specially made for children. The art competition was judged by eminent artist Najib Tareque and Dipti Rani Datta, Asst. Professor at the Institute of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka.

Mr. Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC. and the judges distributed prizes among the winners at the end of the art competition.

