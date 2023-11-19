Community Bank extends financial support to DU students of Banking Dept

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited provides financial assistance to the meritorious students of Banking and Insurance Department, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka.

The bank arranged for Tk18 lakh to the selected meritorious and deserving students under the bank's CSR initiatives. In this regard, an event was organised at the Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka on Saturday (18 November), reads a press release.

During the event, Masihul Huq Chowdhury, MD & Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited handed over the pay-order to Dr Hasina Sheykh, Professor & Chairman, Department of Banking and Insurance, FBS. In the event, Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, DMD & Chief Information Officer, Saiful Alam, SEVP & Company Secretary & Chief Risk Officer along with other high officials of Community Bank were present.

Professor Dr Rafiqul Islam, Professor Abu Taleb, Professor Dr Main Uddin, Dr Shahidul Islam Zahid (Student Advisor), Professor Dr Abdullah Al Mahmud, Professor Dr Naheed Rabbani along with other respected faculty members of the department attended the event on behalf of University of Dhaka.

Two of the scholarship recipients thanked the initiative taken by the Community Bank Limited while providing a speech on how well such scholarships will support their study in the university.