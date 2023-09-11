Community Bank celebrates 4th anniversary

Community Bank Bangladesh celebrated its fourt anniversary on Monday (11 September).

To commemorate the anniversary, an event was organised at the Hall of Pride of Police Headquarters today, reads a press release.

The event was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, the release added.

During the event, the members of the Board of Directors of Community Bank were present. Customers and employees of 18 branches, 2 sub-branches and Head Office were connected online.

On this auspicious occasion, the Chairman of the Bank conveyed his greetings to all customers, well-wishers, and employees of the Bank. In his speech he said, "Community Bank is not merely a bank for the members of Bangladesh Police but also a bank for all Bangladeshis. Since its inception, the bank has been diligently maintaining compliance and contributing to the economic growth of the country. I expect, Community Bank will introduce innovative banking products in the coming days and will earn the trust of its customers by providing exalted service."

To commemorate the event, the bank's chairman cut a cake along with the Board of Directors of the Bank.

In the event Md Kamrul Ahsan, BPM (Bar), Additional IG, Admin, Bangladesh Police, M Khurshid Hossain, BPM (Bar), PPM, Director General (Additional IG), Rapid Action Battalion, Md. Monirul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG, Special Branch, Bangladesh Police, SM Ruhul Amin, Additional IG, Anti-Terrorism Unit, Bangladesh Police, Md Mazharul Islam, Additional Inspector General, L&AA, Bangladesh Police, Md Atiqul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional IG, Crime & Operations, Bangladesh Police, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, Additional IG, Finance, Police Headquarters, Bangladesh Police, Md Aminul Islam, BPM (Bar), DIG, Admin, Bangladesh Police, Quazi Zia Uddin, BPM, DIG, HRM, Bangladesh Police, Dr. Shoeb Reaz Alam, Additional DIG, Development Revenue-1, Bangladesh Police, Muntashirul Islam, PPM, Additional DIG, Police Welfare Trust, Police Headquarters, Bangladesh Police, Sufian Ahmed, Superintendent of Police and Director, Academic, Police Staff College, BM Forman Ali, PPM, Inspector, Bangladesh Police and President, Bangladesh Police Association, Mr. Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director, Kazi Masihur Rahman, Independent Director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present.

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited started its journey in the year of 2019.