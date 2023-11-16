Community Bank inaugurates fee collection booth at Armed Police Battalion School & College at Uttara

16 November, 2023
Community Bank inaugurates fee collection booth at Armed Police Battalion School &amp; College at Uttara

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited has inaugurated fee collection booth at Armed Police Battalion School & College at Uttara, Dhaka, which is to be operated under Uttara Branch of Community Bank.

Md Fakhrul Islam, additional SP, APBn headquarters in Uttara, and Md Abdul Qaium Khan, DMD & Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited jointly inaugurated this collection booth by cutting ribbon on Wednesday (15 November), reads a press release.

Dr Mohammed Abul Hossain, principal of APBn School & College and other high officials of the bank and senior teachers of the school were present in the event.
 

