Banks to buy dollars from exchange houses at Tk93 max

Banking

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 10:41 pm

Related News

Banks to buy dollars from exchange houses at Tk93 max

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 10:41 pm
U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

From now on, banks will pay a maximum rate of Tk93 to buy dollars from exchange houses as per a new decision made by the lenders' treasury department heads.

According to sources, the heads of the treasury departments of the country's public and private banks joined a meeting on the value of the dollar on Wednesday morning.

At the same time, the treasury heads said that it is not possible to open letters of credit (LCs) at low rates by buying dollars at higher prices from exchange houses.

They said they will take the next decision on this price in the next few days considering the situation.

Earlier in the day, banks had even collected dollars from exchange houses at Tk95-96. The heads of the treasury departments complained that several banks had offered higher prices to the exchange houses while the rest of the banks were having trouble buying dollars. In this situation, a new decision was made.

The meeting also decided to keep the dollar rate at Tk93 for opening LCs on imported goods this week. As per the decision, the opening rate of LCs on Thursday should be Tk93.

Mentioning that the Bangladesh Bank had a verbal instruction on the value of the dollar, the head of the treasury department of a leading private bank told The Business Standard, "We have all sat down and fixed a price."

"It remains to be seen to what extent banks will comply with the decision. If everyone complies with the decision, we will be able to cover the deficit by collecting dollars from exchange houses at a slightly lower price," he added.

Dollar price rises in the kerb market

Meanwhile, the dollar rose by at least Tk0.50 in the kerb market on Wednesday. In the informal market, the dollar was sold at Tk97.50 to Tk98.20. A day earlier, on Tuesday, the greenback was sold at Tk97, according to officials at several money changers at Motijheel and Naya Paltan in the capital.

Money changers also bought dollars at Tk96.50 to 97.20 on Wednesday. On Tuesday, they bought dollars at a rate of Tk96 to Tk96.40.

An official at an exchange house, who did not want to be named, told TBS that the Bangladesh Bank was constantly devaluing the dollar. Therefore, the dollar has risen in the kerb market. Money changers operate within the country. If the central bank takes any action, exchangers also feel the effect.

The prices of imported goods have gone up in the international market. As a result, import expenditure is increasing. Although the income from export has increased, it is not able to keep pace with the import.

At the same time, remittance income is declining. Overall, the dollar price has increased due to an increase in demand. This has also affected the country's kerb market.

Due to the crisis, the dollar rose to Tk103 on 17 May in this informal market. However, the next day the price fell below Tk100. Since then, the dollar has been fluctuating in the open market.

However, due to the small size of the market, the dollar has little effect on the main market.

Some relief in the dollar price

The Bangladesh Bank has strengthened its currency this time after depreciating it against the dollar in several phases since January this year.

The central bank raised the value of the taka by Tk0.50 against the greenback on Wednesday. As a result, the dollar was sold at Tk91.50 on the last one day in interbank transactions.

Sirajul Islam, a spokesperson and an executive director of the central bank, told TBS that the dollar rate fell by Tk0.50 on Wednesday. The Bangladesh Bank sold the greenback to banks at Tk91.50.

The rates are fixed based on demand and supply in an economy, he added.

Top News

Dollar / bank / Exchange rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

15h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

4h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

4h | Videos
Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

5h | Videos
Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble