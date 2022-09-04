Bangladesh Bank again warns money changers about irregularities

Banking

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 10:39 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Bank again warns money changers about irregularities

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 10:39 pm
Euro and US dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Prague January 23, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Euro and US dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Prague January 23, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The Bangladesh Bank once again warned the money changers about several irregularities, including keeping more dollars than the limit fixed by the central bank.

A joint meeting was held in this regard on Sunday with the representatives of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), NSI, RAB, DB branch of police, and the Money Exchangers Association.

General Secretary of the association Md Helal Uddin told TBS, "In light of the inspection by the Bangladesh Bank, we have been given some instructions in the meeting. We have been informed that the central bank will take action against money changers involved in irregularities.

"Besides, we were warned about these irregularities and told to do business according to the rules. In the meeting, it was informed that the central bank and law enforcement agencies are investigating the hundi system. If we have any information about the hundi business, we have been requested to provide it," he added.

Mentioning that many of those who work in money changers do not know about the regulations, Helal Uddin said the Bangladesh Bank reminded that training is required in this sector. Some training will be organised this month.

Spokesperson and Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Sirajul Islam said, "We inspected the money changers and found that several money changers had committed irregularities. That is why the representatives of the association have been told in the meeting that we have to work together to make the market stable."

A joint initiative will be taken in future to make the money change market stable. For example, the BFIU can get help from the police or the central bank can change policies, if required, he added.

The dollar was sold at Tk113 in the open market on Sunday. Earlier, last Thursday, the country's money changers sold the dollar at Tk112. The price of cash dollars has increased accordingly.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) / money exchangers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

13h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

11h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

Boat journey in Rajshahi celebrating communal harmony

4h | Videos
Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar no more

5h | Videos
PM Hasina to visit India Monday

PM Hasina to visit India Monday

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman