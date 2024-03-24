Prime Bank partners with Bangladesh Bank to empower women entrepreneurs

Corporates

Press Release
24 March, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 02:28 pm

Related News

Prime Bank partners with Bangladesh Bank to empower women entrepreneurs

Press Release
24 March, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 02:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a landmark move, Prime Bank has joined forces with Bangladesh Bank, inking a deal to tap into a Credit Guarantee scheme aimed at uplifting women entrepreneurs by way of Collateral Free Credit, and Easy Access to Finance. 

This initiative falls under Bangladesh's comprehensive refinance scheme, designed to bolster Cottage, Micro and small enterprises. 

The signing ceremony, held at the Bangladesh Bank Head Office, saw Prime Bank's CEO, Hassan O Rashid, and Nahid Rahman, Director of the Credit Guarantee Department at Bangladesh Bank, formalising the agreement. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The event was also graced by Nurun Nahar, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank along with Mohammad Jamal Uddin, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank. 

This groundbreaking scheme promises to ease the path for women entrepreneurs, enabling them to secure essential financing without the burden of collateral, according to Prime Bank officials.

 

Prime Bank / Bangladesh Bank (BB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

2h | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

1d | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chicken Butter Masala

Chicken Butter Masala

51m | Videos
Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

3h | Videos
Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

16h | Videos
Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

19h | Videos