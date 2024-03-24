Prime Bank partners with Bangladesh Bank to empower women entrepreneurs

In a landmark move, Prime Bank has joined forces with Bangladesh Bank, inking a deal to tap into a Credit Guarantee scheme aimed at uplifting women entrepreneurs by way of Collateral Free Credit, and Easy Access to Finance.

This initiative falls under Bangladesh's comprehensive refinance scheme, designed to bolster Cottage, Micro and small enterprises.

The signing ceremony, held at the Bangladesh Bank Head Office, saw Prime Bank's CEO, Hassan O Rashid, and Nahid Rahman, Director of the Credit Guarantee Department at Bangladesh Bank, formalising the agreement.

The event was also graced by Nurun Nahar, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank along with Mohammad Jamal Uddin, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank.

This groundbreaking scheme promises to ease the path for women entrepreneurs, enabling them to secure essential financing without the burden of collateral, according to Prime Bank officials.