2 banks report surprising profit growth in Q2

Banking

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 10:17 pm

Related News

2 banks report surprising profit growth in Q2

Insiders said the two banks - SJIBL and UCBL- showed strong performance in the second quarter of this financial year

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 10:17 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJBL) and United Commercial Bank Ltd (UCBL) reported surprising growth in net profits in the second quarter of this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic making the economy volatile.

In the April to June quarter, SJBL posted 135% growth in earnings per share (EPS) to Tk1.06 while United Commercial Bank's EPS grew by 93% to Tk0.79 compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Insiders said despite declining private sector credit and excess liquidity, the two banks showed strong performance in the second quarter of this financial year. 

They said the banks had protected themselves against the impacts of economic volatility by investing a huge amount in government securities. 

Besides, the capital market boom also helped them experience such growth.

Meanwhile, considering the income of subsidiaries, Shahjalal Islami Bank's consolidated EPS grew by 162% to Tk1.1 in the second quarter.

At the end of the first half of this financial year, its consolidated EPS surged by 72% to Tk1.72.

On the other hand, United Commercial Bank's earnings from its subsidiaries dropped. That is why its consolidated EPS came down by 25% to Tk0.63 from the solo income in the second quarter.

However, at the end of the first half of this financial year, its consolidated EPS stood at Tk1.02, which was 42% higher than the same period of the previous year. 

Shahjalal Islami Bank paid 7% cash and 5% stock dividends to its shareholders whereas United Commercial Bank declared 5% cash and 5% stock dividends for the last financial year.

Being a listed company, Shahjalal Islami Bank's shares were traded at Tk20.2 each, and United Commercial Bank's at Tk16, at the end of Thursday's trading session on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Profit growth / Shahjalal Islami Bank / United Commercial Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

6h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

6h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

7h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident