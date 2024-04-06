United Commercial Bank, Zaytoon Business Solutions forge digital collaboration to empower marginalised communities

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB PLC) and Zaytoon Business Solutions have recently announced a transformative digital collaboration aimed at uplifting financial literacy among marginalized communities and driving growth in the rural areas so that people can have access to financial services at a minimal cost, contributing to the vision of a Smart Bangladesh.

Mr. Arif Quadri, Managing Director and CEO of UCB, and Mr. Arfan Ali, Chairman of Zaytoon Business Solutions Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization at UCB Corporate Head Office in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Mr. Quadri said, "This collaboration epitomizes our shared vision of a Smart Bangladesh, where digital innovation uplifts financial literacy among marginalized people, contributes to the growth of villages and rural areas, and provides equitable access to finance for all."

While Mr. Arfan shared, "There will be cash-in, cash-out services for the customers, credit card, debit card, POS and QR machines to facilitate access to finance. The proxy payment system can bring revolution to our financial eco-system."

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director & Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, Deputy Managing Director of UCB along with Akber Hossain, Managing Director and Shamim Ara Khanom, Director, ZBS LTD, were also present amongst the distinguished guests.