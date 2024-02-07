Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC signed an agreement with Astra Airways Limited (Air Astra) on 6 February 2024 at the Bank's Corporate Head Office.

In presence of the Managing Director & CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, the SAVP & Head of Card Division of the Bank Md Riad Hossain and the CFO of Astra Airways Limited (Air Astra) Md. Shafiul Asgar signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under this agreement all Debit and Credit Cardholders of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC will be able to enjoy a 10% discount on base fare.

The Credit Cardholders also will be able to enjoy EMI facilities for 3 and 6 months tenure @ 0% profit rate while travelling with Air Astra.

Among others the Additional Managing Directors of the Bank SMMainuddin Chowdhury & Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, the Head of Public Relations & Bank Foundation Md. Shamsuddoha, the Head of Marketing & Sales of Air Astra Mohammad Mozammel Haque Bhuiya and other executives & officers from the both organisations were also present in the signing ceremony.