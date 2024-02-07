Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC signed an agreement with Astra Airways Limited

Corporates

Press Release
07 February, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 02:03 pm

Related News

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC signed an agreement with Astra Airways Limited

Press Release
07 February, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 02:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC signed an agreement with Astra Airways Limited (Air Astra) on 6 February 2024 at the Bank's Corporate Head Office. 

In presence of the Managing Director & CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, the SAVP & Head of Card Division of the Bank Md Riad Hossain and the CFO of Astra Airways Limited (Air Astra) Md. Shafiul Asgar signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under this agreement all Debit and Credit Cardholders of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC will be able to enjoy a 10% discount on base fare.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Credit Cardholders also will be able to enjoy EMI facilities for 3 and 6 months tenure @ 0% profit rate while travelling with Air Astra.

Among others the Additional Managing Directors of the Bank SMMainuddin Chowdhury & Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, the Head of Public Relations & Bank Foundation Md. Shamsuddoha, the Head of Marketing & Sales of Air Astra Mohammad Mozammel Haque Bhuiya and other executives & officers from the both organisations were also present in the signing ceremony.

 

Air Astra / Shahjalal Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

4h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

4h | Panorama
There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BGB chief suggests suspension of ship movement to St Martin amid Myanmar border conflict

BGB chief suggests suspension of ship movement to St Martin amid Myanmar border conflict

Now | Videos
McDonald's is losing business in the Middle East for supporting Israel

McDonald's is losing business in the Middle East for supporting Israel

59m | Videos
Why Hamilton to Ferrari deal is good for both parties on and off the track

Why Hamilton to Ferrari deal is good for both parties on and off the track

16h | Videos
Apu-Nipun-Saba took the nomination form for Awami League's reserved seats

Apu-Nipun-Saba took the nomination form for Awami League's reserved seats

15h | Videos