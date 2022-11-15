Bangladeshi company to invest $5.5M in Ishwardi EPZ

Economy

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 03:57 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi company to invest $5.5M in Ishwardi EPZ

TBS Report
15 November, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 03:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Royal Sewing (BD) Ltd, a Bangladeshi company, is going to establish a garments industry in Ishwardi Export Processing Zone (IEPZ) with an investment of $5.5 million.

In presence of the Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, BEPZA and Royal Sewing signed an agreement to this effect on Tuesday (15 November) at the BEPZA Complex, Dhaka, said a press release.

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Chairman of Royal Sewing (BD) Kabir Ahmed inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

According to the media release, Royal Sewing (BD) Ltd will manufacture annually 2.7 million pieces of different types of RMG products, home textile, pillow, blanket, cushion etc. This company will create employment opportunity for 1070 Bangladeshi nationals.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain and Additional Executive Director (Public Relations) Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise were present at the signing ceremony.

EPZ / BEPZA / Ishwardi EPZ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

14h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

15h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

15h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

2h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

3h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

5h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday