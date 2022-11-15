Bangladeshi company to invest $5.5M in Ishwardi EPZ

Royal Sewing (BD) Ltd, a Bangladeshi company, is going to establish a garments industry in Ishwardi Export Processing Zone (IEPZ) with an investment of $5.5 million.

In presence of the Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, BEPZA and Royal Sewing signed an agreement to this effect on Tuesday (15 November) at the BEPZA Complex, Dhaka, said a press release.

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Chairman of Royal Sewing (BD) Kabir Ahmed inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

According to the media release, Royal Sewing (BD) Ltd will manufacture annually 2.7 million pieces of different types of RMG products, home textile, pillow, blanket, cushion etc. This company will create employment opportunity for 1070 Bangladeshi nationals.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain and Additional Executive Director (Public Relations) Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise were present at the signing ceremony.