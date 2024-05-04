How crazy would it be if Warren Buffett bought Boeing?

Bloomberg Special

Thomas Black; Bloomberg
04 May, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 10:00 pm

Related News

How crazy would it be if Warren Buffett bought Boeing?

Berkshire Hathaway has the cash for a deal, the planemaker needs great leadership and airlines want planes.

Thomas Black; Bloomberg
04 May, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
A $168 billion pile of cash is burning a hole in his pocket. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images via Bloomberg
A $168 billion pile of cash is burning a hole in his pocket. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images via Bloomberg

Here's a conversation starter ahead of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s annual meeting on Saturday: Warren Buffett should buy Boeing Co.

The idea may sound outlandish on the surface because it rubs against Berkshire's conservative nature. There's also the sticking point that Buffett doesn't do turnarounds and that he wants companies with strong leadership. Then again, Buffett likes to bet on American manufacturing, and he favors industries with moats. Check and check. Also, the upside for Boeing, if the planemaker can get its house in order, is huge.

Investors who are gathering in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday for Berkshire's annual meeting will inevitably turn their discussions to how the 93-year-old business legend should deploy the company's $168 billion pile of cash, which continues to increase. Buffett dabbles in buybacks, but don't expect that to be a solution.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Buffett has noted that Berkshire is a victim of its own success because the company's size makes it difficult to make deals and investments to move the needle on growth. For its size — market value of about $860 billion — deals have been modest. Several of the marquee acquisitions, such as Kraft Heinz and Precision Castparts, have underperformed.

One could argue that the pain around the purchase of Precision Castparts, a maker of specialized components for aircraft, would make Buffett shy away from ever investing again in the aerospace industry. Berkshire paid $32 billion for the company in 2016 and ended up writing down $11 billion after the pandemic disrupted commercial flights, throwing the industry into a tailspin. Buffett even conceded in his annual letter in 2021 that he overpaid for the company. To compound matters, Buffett announced in May 2020 that he had sold his stakes in the four largest US airlines at a significant loss.

Precision Castparts has begun to rebound along with demand for aircraft and posted pretax earnings of $1.5 billion last year, a 30% increase from the year earlier. Berkshire has other investments linked to aerospace that do just fine, including the private-jet operator Netjets and Flight Safety, which trains pilots.

Boeing, though, brings an extra dose of risk. The company has caught the eye of Congress after a door plug blew out on a new Boeing 737 during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. That resulted in hearings in April and the promise of more public floggings to come. The Department of Justice is considering nullifying a deferred prosecution agreement from January 2021 that resolved charges of Boeing conspiring to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration during the certification of the 737 Max. The $2.5 billion penalty included payments to the families of the 346 passengers who died in two 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019.

The FAA has limited Boeing to producing a maximum of 38 of its workhorse 737 Max jets each month while the company addresses deficiencies in safety culture and production quality. In reality, Boeing isn't even close to being able to produce that many 737s as it seeks to fix its factory problems and to shore up suppliers. The company burned through $3.9 billion of cash in the first quarter and will spend more to sort out those problems. Boeing's debt has swelled to about $48 billion after it endured the pandemic and the grounding of its 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun was forced to step down at the end of this year after the executives of the main airlines — Boeing's biggest customers — met with the company's board to express that they had lost confidence in management. Boeing will likely have to pay up for not meeting contract obligations on aircraft deliveries. On top of that, Boeing's defense business is struggling because of fixed-cost contracts that have gone over budget. The only bright spot is the global services unit.

So, why in the world would Buffett want to buy this hot mess?

For one, the demand for aircraft is huge. Boeing has a $448 billion backlog to produce more than 5,600 commercial aircraft. There's only one other large manufacturer of commercial airlines, Airbus SE, and it's also struggling to keep up with orders. That's the moat that Buffett likes.

Boeing is also cheap considering the potential cash generation if and when it regains its footing. The shares traded at an average of about $280 in 2017 and 2018 (before the fallout from the 737 Max crashes hit) and have sunk to $178, giving the company a market value of $109 billion. Fixed-income investors are eager to invest in the company. Boeing attracted $77 billion of offers for a $10 billion bond sale last month even though Moody's Ratings had cut the company's credit rating to one step above junk less than a week earlier. Even with paying a premium, Berkshire has the cash, and there's precedent for Buffett raising funds by paring his other equity holdings.

Finally, Boeing would be a bet not only on American manufacturing but on global growth. As countries increase wealth, people fly more. That long-term trend won't change.

Of course, Greg Abel would have to embrace the idea because he would be tasked with finding a superstar CEO to clean up Boeing. Shareholders, who are attracted to Berkshire's steadiness, would be shocked at such a bold move. Charlie Munger, Buffett's longtime vice chairman who died in November at age 99, isn't around to object.

In the end, the idea of Buffett buying Boeing may be too outlandish, but it's certainly entertaining to ponder.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Top News / World+Biz

boeing / Warren Buffett

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

14h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

2d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh lags behind Afghanistan in media freedom in South Asia

Bangladesh lags behind Afghanistan in media freedom in South Asia

1h | Videos
Turkey suspended all trade with Israel

Turkey suspended all trade with Israel

1h | Videos
Reus to leave Signal Iduna Park after 12 years

Reus to leave Signal Iduna Park after 12 years

44m | Videos
Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

6h | Videos