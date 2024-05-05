US-Bangla Airlines to start flights to Jeddah from August

From next August, US-Bangla Airlines, the country's largest private carrier, will start daily flights on the Dhaka-Jeddah route to provide better services to Saudi Arabia-bound passengers.

Jeddah is the main gateway to Mecca, the holiest city for the Muslim Ummah.

The new route will cater to the significant Bangladeshi expatriate community in Saudi Arabia and provide convenient access for Muslims wishing to perform Hajj or Umrah pilgrimages.

US-Bangla will operate these flights using their wide-body Airbus A330-300 aircraft, offering comfortable seating for up to 436 passengers, reads a press release issued on Sunday.

Currently, US-Bangla Airlines has a total of 24 aircraft including two Airbus 330-300 in its fleet.

By prioritising convenient scheduling and competitive fares, US-Bangla aimed to make these sacred journeys more accessible for Bangladeshi citizens.

In addition to the upcoming Jeddah route, US-Bangla Airlines boasts a comprehensive network of domestic and international destinations.

Currently, passengers enjoy US-Bangla flights to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Doha, Male, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Chennai, and Kolkata, alongside all domestic routes.