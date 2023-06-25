Passengers slam Dhaka airport authorities for gross mismanagement

Air passengers using the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport yesterday came down heavily on the airport authorities, alleging that they face harassment, mismanagement and misconduct by staff on a regular basis.

At a public hearing organised by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) at Concourse Hall of the airport, regular travellers also said they have to endure various forms of suffering due to inadequate passenger seating capacity, mishandling of luggage by airport staff and mosquito menace.

In addition, allegations of disorderliness at the airport, a lack of style and elegance, and overall poor passenger facilities have also been brought forth by sufferers.

Anwar Hossain, a Singapore expatriate, said, "I have been using this airport for eight years and never have I noticed any improvement in all these years. There is no beautification work going on. The waiting lounge has inadequate seating arrangement for passengers. Drinking water filters do not work. There is no mobile charging facility."

Santonu, a visitor from Rajasthan, India, complained that the staff here is not very helpful. "I have not bought a SIM card for my mobile phone yet. I could not call home from the airport to inform my family members about my arrival here. There is no phone service at the airport. The washroom here is not very clean. There is no soap available for hand washing."

In response to the complaints, M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), assured that the raised issues will be looked into seriously and that these irregularities and those responsible for their negligence will be held accountable.

He also mentioned that many problems will be solved when the third terminal of the airport is opened.

In the public hearing, Jazeera Airways' Dhaka Station Manager Rehnuma Sheikh proposed a medicine corner at the airport. "If this initiative is taken, it will be very beneficial for the passengers and the staff here," she said.

In this regard, the CAAB chairman said there is a health department at the airport. However, it is being considered whether a separate initiative can be taken regarding medicine.

About 1,000 passengers of SalamAir, an Oman-based low-cost airline, are not getting their luggage at Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

When asked, the CAAB chairman said, "Strict measures have been taken so that passengers can get their luggage on time. But sometimes disruption occurs. Airlines against which such complaints have been made were informed in writing. Such problems are more common in the case of small-size aircraft (narrow-body). Nevertheless, all airlines will have to ensure proper luggage handling."

Regarding the misbehaviour and harassment of common passengers by security personnel, Mafidur Rahman said those who work at the airport are being trained. Those who treat passengers well are being rewarded…no one is being exempted, irrespective of the rank of official. Everyone is being watched by the authorities.

Hotline for passenger service

A hotline will be launched at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka by next July to ensure better passenger service. Passengers will get a 24-hour opportunity to express their opinions or complaints about services.

CAAB chairman said, "Through this hotline, any passenger or person can express their complaints or opinions about airport services from anywhere. These complaints will be looked into and resolved quickly."

In the public hearing, Group Captain Muhammad Kamrul Islam, the executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said, "Finding solutions to the problems will continue through public hearings. Some 24 government agencies are working at the airport. Passengers usually report any problems on social media."

"Once the hotline is launched, a digital ticket will be generated on the complainant's phone number. The ticket will be disposed of within two to three days in coordination with the concerned authorities. Our aim is to ensure accountability for all," Captain Muhammad Kamrul Islam added.