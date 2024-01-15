Kolkata-bound flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka

A Qatar Airlines flight bound for Kolkata made an emergency landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) early today due to adverse weather conditions.

The aircraft was scheduled to land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata but could not do so as a result of heavy fog there.

The flight was later diverted to Dhaka at 03:14am, HSIA Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam (ED) told The Business Standard.

The flight took off for Kolkata at 06:32am after the weather conditions improved in the Indian city.

Meanwhile, the operation of Dhaka airport was normal.

"No flights had to divert their course due to fog between 12am and 8am today," Kamrul Islam added.