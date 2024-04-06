Civil aviation starts taking over Dhaka airports' 3rd terminal

TBS Report
06 April, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 09:54 pm

Civil aviation starts taking over Dhaka airports' 3rd terminal

The terminal was partially inaugurated in October last year by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

A portion of the Terminal-3 of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
A portion of the Terminal-3 of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Saturday received some equipment as part of taking over the responsibility from the contractors of the much-awaited third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as its construction is nearing completion.

"From today (Saturday), our engineers have started taking over various equipment. Gradually, we will assume responsibility for the entire terminal," Mohammad Sohel Kamruzzaman, deputy director and head of the public relations department, told The Business Standard.

Earlier, CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said, "System integration, calibration, and testing of different equipment for the third terminal have been completed. The terminal will be fully ready by October."

The Business Standard

While some construction work on the Dhaka airport's third terminal remains incomplete, CAAB assumed control on Saturday to avoid fines under the agreement for each day of delay.

The terminal was partially inaugurated in October last year by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The CAAB chairman mentioned that, according to government decisions, a Japanese company would operate the third terminal under a public-private partnership (PPP).

"Since it will take some time for the Japanese company to commence operations of the third terminal, CAAB will initiate limited-scale operations initially, utilizing its own workforce and assistance from Biman Bangladesh Airlines," he added.

The government has opted to operate and maintain the terminal through a Japanese consortium under a public-private partnership.

Upon completion of the third terminal, the annual passenger handling capacity of the country's premier terminal will increase to 24 million, a significant increase from the current eight million. It will also have the capacity to handle 500,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

