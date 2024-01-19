Reasons and solutions for repatriation of Bangladeshi expatriate workers
In the period from January to December 2023, a total of 13,07,743 individuals obtained emigration clearance from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) for overseas employment, while 86,621 people returned with outpasses during the same timeframe.
Debabrata Ghosh, officer-in-charge of the Expatriate Welfare Desk at Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, shared insights into the reasons behind the return of Bangladeshi expatriate workers and provided advice to address these challenges.
Reasons for the return of expatriate workers:
- Change of profession: Many workers returned as they did not secure the jobs promised by middlemen before going abroad.
- Unmet salary expectations: Some returned workers did not receive the expected salary, leading to dissatisfaction and repatriation.
- Delayed salary payments: Workers faced challenges when their salaries were delayed for extended periods, resulting in financial distress and eventual return.
- Overexertion: Physical strain and overexertion led to illness, compelling workers to return home.
- Food habit challenges: Inability to adapt to Middle Eastern foods caused health issues, prompting the return of workers accustomed to Bangladeshi cuisine.
- Physical abuse of women workers: Many female domestic workers experienced physical abuse, with some returning home even pregnant.
- Confinement and communication restrictions: Owners locking workers in houses, restricting communication, and seizing mobile phones led workers to escape when possible.
- Health issues due to climate: The higher temperatures in Middle East countries caused health problems for workers, leading to repatriation.
- Language barriers: Workers who did not learn the language of the host country faced difficulties, leading to their return.
- Mental health, family issues, and environmental adaptation: Workers returned due to mental health issues, family problems, difficulty adapting to the new environment, and factory closures.
- Illegal stay and visa violations: Workers faced legal consequences, including imprisonment, for overstaying visas or residing illegally abroad.
Remedies and recommendations:
Debebrata Ghosh offered the following advice to mitigate such incidents:
- Job-specific training: Workers should undergo training for the job they intend to pursue abroad.
- Cultural and legal awareness: Learn about the destination country's language, weather, food habits, laws, and culture in detail.
- Proper visa acquisition: Obtain the necessary work visas, avoid free visas, and directly contact valid recruiting agencies approved by BMET.
- Thorough agreement review: Carefully read and adhere to the terms and conditions of the employment agreement.
- Registration and orientation: Register in BMET's database, attend Pre-Departure Orientation (PDO) and obtain emigration clearance from BMET.
- Embassy contact for urgencies: In case of urgent needs abroad, contact the embassy.
- Government agency contacts: Utilize resources like the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), Wage Earners' Welfare Board (WEWB), Expatriates' Welfare Bank (PKB), District Employment and Manpower Office (DEMO), Technical Training Center (TTC), Institute of Marine Technology (IMT), Expatriate Welfare Section of Deputy Commissioner's Office, Expatriate Welfare Cell of Police Superintendent's Office, and the Expatriate Welfare Desk (PKD) at the airport.