Flights from Tel Aviv part of bilateral air agreements with US, transporting RMG: CAAB

No Israeli plane landed in Bangladesh last week, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said today (13 April), clarifying confusion regarding media reports on two aircraft from Israel landing in Dhaka.

Both of the planes are registered in the United States and belong to National Airlines, CAAB said in a statement signed by its Deputy Director Mohammad Sohel Kamruzzaman.

Two flights of American National Airlines took off from Tel Aviv Airport on 7 April and landed in Dhaka Airport in order to ship Bangladeshi-made garments to Europe and Middle East, reads the statement.

The flights, carrying Bangladeshi RMG products, departed Dhaka Airport on 12 April.

"Bangladesh and Israel do not have any bilateral aviation agreement. No flight from Israel landed in Bangladesh," said CAAB.

Bangladesh, a staunch supporter of the Palestine cause, does not have diplomatic ties with Israel.

According to the CAAB statement, "A cargo plane from Tel Aviv landed in Dhaka at 7:22pm on 7 April and took off again at 11:55pm with cargo.

"Similarly, another plane from Israel landed in Dhaka on the night of 12 April and took off at 12:30am."

The flights were operated as part of bilateral agreements between Bangladesh and the United States, and Israeli authorities were not a stakeholder, clarified the statement.

Criticising the media coverage of the planes' arrival, CAAB said misleading media reports may cause confusion among people and urged everyone to be cautious.