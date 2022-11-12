Air Astra, ATAB signs agreement to organise travel expo

Country's new private airline Air Astra has become the title sponsor of the maiden three-day 'Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Expo 2022' to be held from 1 to 3 December at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.

Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) will organise the expo.

A press conference was held in this regard at a city hotel on Saturday, where Air Astra Chief Executive Officer Imran Asif and ATAB Secretary General Abdus Salam signed an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Imran Asif said that Air Astra has received the air operator certificate (AOC) for operating commercial flights in 2022.

"We will start our domestic operation with four aircraft in November. The number of aircraft in our fleet will be increased to 10 by the next year," said Imran, adding: Air Astra will take preparation to operate international flights at the end of 2023.