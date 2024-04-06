Air Astra keen to start flights to Nepal

Aviation

TBS Report
06 April, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 09:34 pm

Related News

Air Astra keen to start flights to Nepal

The airline requested permission from both Nepal and Bangladesh to operate on Dhaka-Kathmandu and Dhaka-Pokhara routes three times a week

TBS Report
06 April, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 09:34 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's latest private airline Air Astra wants to start flights to Nepal.

The airline requested permission from both Nepal and Bangladesh to operate on Dhaka-Kathmandu and Dhaka-Pokhara routes three times a week, according to airline sources.

"Primarily we have applied for operating flights three times per week between Dhaka-Kathmandu-Dhaka and Dhaka-Pokhara-Dhaka routes. We also requested fee exemptions including landing fees, fuel taxes, and parking charges," Sakib Hasan Shuvo, Air Astra deputy manager (PR), told TBS.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

If approved, Air Astra would become the sole operator on the Dhaka-Pokhara route. This would be their first international service, currently operating only domestic flights within Bangladesh with ATR72-600 aeroplanes, report ch-aviation.

The airline applied to the Nepal authority on 12 March this year, as per the sources. The airlines are also interested in operating flights in the Dhaka-Kolkata route out of Nepal.  

Multiple Kathmandu-based outlets report that the privately owned airline has approached the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation and the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to secure flying rights and exemptions.

Nepali authorities are considering the proposal.

"The company has requested exemptions on various fees," said Buddhi Sagar Lamichhane, a Nepalese aviation official. "We need to coordinate with the relevant ministries for this. The proposal for direct flights at Pokhara International Airport is also a good opportunity for us."

Currently, only Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Himalaya Airlines offer one weekly flight each between Nepal and Bangladesh. US-Bangla Airlines previously served the Dhaka-Pokhara route but discontinued the service.

Pokhara International Airport opened in early 2023 but has seen low passenger numbers. Nepalese authorities hope Air Astra's flights will increase traffic at the airport.

Top News

Air Astra / Flights / Nepal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

1d | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

Foreign exchange earnings on plastic waste

1h | Videos
Iran VS Israel: who is ahead in military capabilities?

Iran VS Israel: who is ahead in military capabilities?

2h | Videos
Pakistan prospect Usman Khan banned from UAE cricket

Pakistan prospect Usman Khan banned from UAE cricket

Now | Videos
Kaptai is ready to welcome tourists during the Eid-Boishakh holidays

Kaptai is ready to welcome tourists during the Eid-Boishakh holidays

3h | Videos