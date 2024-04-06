Air Astra keen to start flights to Nepal

Bangladesh's latest private airline Air Astra wants to start flights to Nepal.

The airline requested permission from both Nepal and Bangladesh to operate on Dhaka-Kathmandu and Dhaka-Pokhara routes three times a week, according to airline sources.

"Primarily we have applied for operating flights three times per week between Dhaka-Kathmandu-Dhaka and Dhaka-Pokhara-Dhaka routes. We also requested fee exemptions including landing fees, fuel taxes, and parking charges," Sakib Hasan Shuvo, Air Astra deputy manager (PR), told TBS.

If approved, Air Astra would become the sole operator on the Dhaka-Pokhara route. This would be their first international service, currently operating only domestic flights within Bangladesh with ATR72-600 aeroplanes, report ch-aviation.

The airline applied to the Nepal authority on 12 March this year, as per the sources. The airlines are also interested in operating flights in the Dhaka-Kolkata route out of Nepal.

Multiple Kathmandu-based outlets report that the privately owned airline has approached the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation and the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to secure flying rights and exemptions.

Nepali authorities are considering the proposal.

"The company has requested exemptions on various fees," said Buddhi Sagar Lamichhane, a Nepalese aviation official. "We need to coordinate with the relevant ministries for this. The proposal for direct flights at Pokhara International Airport is also a good opportunity for us."

Currently, only Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Himalaya Airlines offer one weekly flight each between Nepal and Bangladesh. US-Bangla Airlines previously served the Dhaka-Pokhara route but discontinued the service.

Pokhara International Airport opened in early 2023 but has seen low passenger numbers. Nepalese authorities hope Air Astra's flights will increase traffic at the airport.