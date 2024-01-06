Meghna Bank signed MOU with Air Astra 

06 January, 2024, 05:35 pm
Photo: courtesy
Photo: courtesy

Meghna Bank PLC recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Air Astra held at Meghna Bank's Head Office in Gulshan-01, Dhaka. Air Astra is a renowned distinguished privately-owned passenger airline in Bangladesh. 

Under this agreement, all Meghna Bank cardholders will be entitled to enjoy a 10% discount on the base fare of air tickets when booking flights on domestic routes through any physical outlet of Air Astra.

Md Sadiqur Rahman, deputy managing director & head of Treasury of Meghna Bank PLC and  Mohammad Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of marketing and Sales of Air Astra signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

The event was also attended by  Zishan Ahammad, senior vice president & head of cards,  Sultanul Arefin Sunny, head of alliance from Meghna Bank PLC and  Khandokar Arif Ul Islam, assistant manager (marketing & Sales) from Air Astra along with other senior officials from both the organisations.

 

