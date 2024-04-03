An agreement, three MoUs likely to be signed with Brazil: Hasan

Bangladesh and Brazil are expected to sign an agreement and three MoUs during the upcoming visit of Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira to Dhaka on April 7-8, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (3 April).

"A technical assistance agreement and three MoUs on sports, agriculture and defence are likely to be signed," he told the reporters this afternoon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital.

Stating the importance of the Brazilian foreign minister's visit, Hasan said, "We currently import edible oil and various other products from Brazil. However, our exports to South America, particularly Brazil, remain largely unexplored. Brazil's robust purchasing power presents significant opportunities for expanding trade with them.

"A 24-member business delegation is coming to Dhaka with the Brazilian foreign minister," he added.

A delegation of FBCCI, the apex trade body of the country, will also meet with them.

The Brazilian foreign minister will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and hold a bilateral meeting with Hasan Mahmud.

Earlier, the Portuguese and Bahraini ambassadors to India and the New Zealand high commissioner paid courtesy calls on Foreign Minister Hasan.

The foreign minister said the three separate meetings with Joao Manuel Mendes Ribeiro de Almeida of Portugal, Abdulrahman Mohamed Ahmed Al Qaoud of Bahrain and David Pine of New Zealand discussed various aspects of bilateral relations.

Replying to another question, Foreign Minister Hasan said BNP leaders are now talking perplexed after boycotting the last general elections.

"The BNP leaders are now realising what is the pain of not joining the polls," he said.

Mentioning that next upazila polls will be held without party symbols, the foreign minister said the candidacy for the upazila elections will be open and this is nothing new in Bangladesh.

In the past, he said, the upazila elections were held without party symbols, while only last time, the polls were held with party symbols.

"And definitely there should not be any undue interference in the elections and the people will vote as they like. We are not giving party nomination to anyone," he said.

About Nobel Peace Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus's statement - "there is no rule of law in the country", Hasan said as the rule of law is prevailing in the country, Dr Yunus remains free on bail despite being convicted in court.