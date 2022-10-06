17th national furniture fair inaugurated

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 12:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 17th iteration of the national furniture fair started on Thursday (6 October). 
 
Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) president Md Jashim Uddin inaugurated the 5-day long fair at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Thursday.

Bangladesh Furniture Industry Owners Association President Selim H Rahman presided over the event.  The fair has been organised by Bangladesh Furniture Industry Owners Association.

The fair will run daily from 10am to 8pm till 10 October.

"This fair is being held for the last 16 years. This is the 17th edition of the fair. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, we have organisd the fair this year. The purpose of the fair is to develop the domestic furniture industry as well as increase exports outside the country," said  Selim H Rahman. 

In addition to Hatil, Akhtar, Navana, Pertex, Regal, Nadia and Brothers furniture companies, a total of 182 stalls of 34 companies participated in the fair.

