Despite offers, mostly browsers at furniture fair

Visitors flocked in numbers to the 17th edition of National Furniture Fair, featuring 34 furniture makers, including Hatil, Akhtar Furnishers, Navana, Partex, Regal, Nadia and Brothers, under one roof at the International Convention City of Bashundhara on Friday. Photo: TBS

Visitors flocked in numbers on Friday, the second day of the 17th edition of National Furniture Fair, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the dull day one on Thursday, people started coming in from Friday afternoon, said stall owners at the largest furniture fair, featuring 34 furniture makers, including Hatil, Akhtar Furnishers, Navana, Partex, Regal, Nadia and Brothers, under one roof at the International Convention City of Bashundhara.

Sales people at the furniture stalls say, most people are showing interest in bedroom furniture other than sofa and dining tables.

Some brands are displaying their range of products on big screens as it is not possible to showcase the entire product line at the fair stalls.

Photo: TBS

The furniture makers are attracting customers with discounts ranging from 5%-25%, while several companies are offering free home delivery within Dhaka.

Israt Jahan, a visitor at the fair, told The Business Standard, "We can go to our nearby showrooms and buy furniture, but at the fair we get to see products of so many brands in one place. It is easier to pick the best furniture at the fair."

Aqib Khan, who came to the fair with his family, said, "The purpose of the fair is to enjoy an outing with the whole family. Besides, we bought furniture as well."

Shabab Bin Jahangir, head of marketing, Bohu Furniture said, "Although the number of visitors increased today (Friday), we are not making as many sales. Most people are window shopping. Hopefully, sales will be good on the last two days of the fair."

He also said that they are offering up to 25% discounts exclusively for purchases at the fair.

Photo: TBS

Regal Furniture is offering a 10% flat discount at the fair. They are also offering EMI facilities for purchases made with cards of a number of banks.

Maruf Hasan, deputy manager of Regal Furniture, told The Business Standard, "Buyers are more interested in bedroom sets and dining sets at this fair."

Md Sakhawat Hossain, senior officer (Marketing) of Hatil Furniture, said, "We are getting good response this year as the fair is taking place after a two-year gap."

Hatil is offering up to 5%-10% discount on the occasion of the fair.

Md Shaheen Sheikh, executive of Brothers Furniture, said they are offering up to 15% discount and Tk1,000 cashbacks on Tk10,000 payments through bKash.

Md Tarek Aziz, sales executive of Akhtar Furnishers, said, "Our delivery within Dhaka is free and there is a 12% discount."

He hoped that the sales would pick up towards the end of the fair.

Samiul Basir, head of sales of Hi-Tech Lifestyle & Furniture said they are offering 0% interest EMI facility for up to 12 months on around 20 bank cards.

Tapan Kumar, area manager of Champion Group, a company that sells foam, mattresses, pillows, said their goal is not only to sell but to introduce visitors to their products.

"We are trying to build a relationship with the buyers. We have about 250 dealers across the country. We also supply products to various companies," he said.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) president Md Jashim Uddin inaugurated the 5-day fair at International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Thursday.

The 34 furniture makers are showcasing their products at 182 stalls in the fair, organised by Bangladesh Furniture Industry Owners Association.