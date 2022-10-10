Bohu Bangladesh participates in 17th National Furniture Fair 2022

Bohu Bangladesh Limited, a designer furniture manufacturer, has participated in the 17th National Furniture Fair 2022.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after 2 years, the fair is taking place at ICCB Hall 2 from 6 October to 10 October, reads a press release.

This year, Bohu has brought more exciting products for its customers to the fair. The Metro 21 Collection is the main attraction in the Bohu's stall; the vibrant colours of the Metro furniture are something that stands out from the rest. Most of the furniture we see in our country is available in two or three colours. Bohu has broken the monotony and made furniture of various colours, which reflects the culture of our country.

Along with the metro collection, Bohu has added a few new pieces to its mid-century collection. From bed to couch to trolley, you'll find all your furniture requirements in one stall, Bohu Bangladesh. Bohu is providing a 25% flat discount on its furniture during the time of the furniture fair.

Managing Director of Bohu Nabila Nowrin said that at the beginning, furniture had been made just for the verandah, corner of the rooms and surrounding places.

At that time Bohu wanted to make the verandah, corners and other places beautiful and joyful with diversified furniture. So, the journey begins by giving importance to use of colours on wood. That journey was successful.

Now, Nowrin is broadening the scope of their work and dream. Sofa, Dining Table, Bedroom sets - every type of furniture are being manufactured by Bohu now.