Hatil participates in 17th National Furniture Fair-2022

Hatil, the country's leading furniture brand, participated in the 17th National Furniture Fair-2022 organised at International Convention Center Bashundhara. The 5-day fair was inaugurated on 6 October.

Bangladesh Furniture Industry Owners Association organised this fair, where many other furniture brands of the country participated. The president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Md Jasim Uddin inaugurated this fair. Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and Chairman and Managing Director of Hatil Furniture Selim H Rahman presided over the inauguration ceremony, reads a press release.

Selim H Rahman said on the occasion, "We could not organise this fair for the last two years due to Covid. Many furniture brands in our domestic market are manufacturing furniture ensuring international standards. I hope the 17th edition of the National Furniture Fair will play an important role in the progress of the domestic furniture market as well as exports."

This fair will remain open for customers or visitors on 10 October from 10am to 8pm. From this fair, customers can enjoy up to 10% discount on all Hatil home and office furniture. This discount offer will be applicable at all Hatil showrooms, online and at the fair. Even after the end of the fair, customers can enjoy this offer from all showrooms and online till 20 October 2022.

At Gulankasha, Hall No-1, HATIL participated in this fair with their attractive home and office furniture collections. Moshiur Rahman, director of Hatil, said, "Customers can visit the stalls of different furniture brands very easily within a very short time. With such an arrangement under one roof, the customers are getting this benefit and select their preferred furniture for them easily. Along with the customers, the entrepreneurs who participated in this fair are getting an opportunity to observe the advantages and disadvantages of each other's furniture so that they can improve their products and customer service."

Apart from fairs organised in Bangladesh, Hatil also recently participated in index fairs organized in Delhi and Mumbai, India. Hatil currently operates showrooms in Mizoram, Manipur, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Guwahati, Haryana, Chandigarh and Kashmir in India and recently inaugurated the 27th showroom in Dhanbad. Apart from India, Hatil has two showrooms in Bhutan. In addition, Hatil is holding a leading position by also exporting furniture to America, Canada and many other countries including Kuwait and UAE in the Middle East.